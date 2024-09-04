Prabhas Donates 2 Crore to AP and Telangana Floods

Pan India star and Baahubali actor Prabhas donated a whopping Rs 2 crore towards AP and Telangana flood relief. Prabhas announced his staggering donation. This amount is for AP and Telangana CM Relief Funds. 1 crore each towards Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund respectively.

Initially, rumours surfaced online that the donation was Rs 5 crore. However, an official confirmation from Prabhas team confirmed the generous donation of Rs 2 crore.

Known for his philanthropy, Prabhas donated Rs 2 crore towards Wayanad landslide relief to Kerala CM Relief Fund. Prabhas shows he has a heart of gold and shows his generous side during natural disasters and calamities.

Prabhas always comes forward to do his bit. Once again Prabhas proved he is a true global star.

On the work front, Prabhas scored massive success with Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 which also featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Prabhas has an impressive line-up of films. He is going to team up with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. He will also start shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 very soon.

