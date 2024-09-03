September 3: Tollywood celebs donate to AP & Telangana Flood Relief

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states have been witnessing heavy rainfall for a few days as the cyclone hits. A few areas were severely damaged because the floods swept out people, vehicles, and buildings, killing hundreds of people. Both state governments have been actively performing rescue operations and also providing CM relief funds.

Showing their humanity, Tollywood Film Industry celebrities came forward to help their part to the Telugu states. Jr NTR donated Rs 50 Lakh for each state after mentioning his heartbreak witnessing the situation.

Actor Vishwak Sen announced to donate Rs. 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Funds of both states.

"I am promising to donate five lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Fund in order to support the states' flood relief efforts during these terrible times of tragedy. This contribution is a modest step toward mitigating the flood victims' suffering," he posted on X.

In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.@revanth_anumula… — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) September 3, 2024

In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.… — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) September 3, 2024

Producer Ashwini Dutt's representative, Vyjayanthi Movies, stated yesterday that the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund would receive a donation of Rs. 25 lakhs. However, starting Monday, September 2, through this weekend, 25% of the earnings from the production of his most recent movie, Aay will be given to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund, according to producer Bunny Vaas.

Tollywood actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has announced a donation of Rs 30 Lakh to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief funds.

Renowned director Trivikram, along with producers Radhakrishna and Nagavamsi, have said that they will provide financial support to the residents of Telugu states that the intense rains have impacted. On behalf of their production companies, Sithara Entertainments and Haarika & Hassine Creations, they have pledged ₹50 lakhs. Each of them would give ₹25 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

