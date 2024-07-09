Popular Singer's Husband Dies, She is in Shock!

Famous Indian singer Usha Uthup's husband, Jani Chacko, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest on Monday. The family revealed that he suffered the attack while watching television at their residence in Kolkata. Family members reported that doctors confirmed he had passed away before reaching the hospital.

Usha Uthup, an iconic singer who recently received the Padma Bhushan, is survived by their son and daughter. The couple's love story began at a Kolkata nightclub where she performed in 1969. Jani's last rites are scheduled for Tuesday, to be attended by family and friends.

Here is how Usha and Jani met:

Jani and Usha Uthup first encountered each other at Trinac's nightclub. Interestingly, Jani was already married to Ramu. According to "The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup" by Vikas Kumar Jha in 2022, there was a spark between them during her performance. While singing Herb Alpert's "A Taste of Honey," Usha first noticed Jani at a nearby table.