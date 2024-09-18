POCSO case filed against Jani Master!

Due to the accusations made against him, Tollywood choreographer Jani Master has gained a lot of attention in the Tollywood industry. A 21-year-old choreographer/dancer filed a complaint that he had harassed her sexually to the police not too long ago. Because of her accusation, the police opened an assault case, and they are currently looking for Jani Master.

The Narsingi police have also filed a POCSO complaint against him recently after discovering that she was a minor in the past during the assault. According to reports, he is currently in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region. Specialized police units are seeking him, and more information regarding the inquiry is still coming to light.

