Jani Master Issue: Why Pawan Kalyan Silent?

In Tollywood, choreographer Jani was sexually harassed by a 21-year-old female choreographer who registered a complaint at the police station saying that Jani had been harassing her for the last two years. However, most Tollywood actors reacted to such allegations. However, Pawan Kalyan has not said anything about this matter yet.

In the past, actress Poona Kaur made allegations against the director Trivikram Srinivas, who has friendly relations with Pawan. Considering this, it has to be noted that Poonam made severe accusations against Pawan Kalyan earlier. Still, they did not gain traction, possibly due to a lack of political context or influence in the industry. According to other sources, some big names in Tollywood allegedly sexually harass women, while other big names in the industry apparently shield them from any accusation of such a nature.

