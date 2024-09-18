Anasuya Supports Victim, Attacks Jani Master: Harassment Allegations

A sexual harassment case filed against prominent choreographer Jani Master has become a hot topic in Tollywood. Jani Master, also known as Sheikh Jani Basha, has been accused by his 21-year-old assistant, leading the Narsingi police to register a case and begin an investigation. Several prominent Tollywood figures have reacted to the allegations, with many demanding justice for the victim via social media.

Actress Poonam Kaur, singer Chinmayi, and other Tollywood stars have voiced their support for the victim. Recently, actress and anchor Anasuya also expressed her thoughts on the controversy, showing solidarity with the victim and condemning the injustice.

No Need for Sympathy

"Women don't need sympathy; they need to have the courage to question injustice. If you or someone you know faces such harassment, speak up. You will find support. I've worked with the victim, and I’ve seen her on the sets of 'Pushpa' two or three times. She's very talented, and this situation cannot diminish her abilities."

"But suffering in silence won't help. If any woman faces such challenges in my workplace, I will always respond immediately. I believe justice will be served for the victim in this case. I am grateful to the Film Chamber and the WIC members for their support. I hope that no woman in the industry ever has to go through something like this again," Anasuya wrote.

Jani Master on the Run!

After a case was registered, the Narsingi police began searching for Jani Master, who is reportedly on the run. According to reports, Jani fled Hyderabad and headed to Nellore as soon as he learned about the complaint. The Narsingi police, aware of his whereabouts, have dispatched a team to Nellore. Media reports suggest that notices have been issued to Jani Master, and his arrest could take place soon.

