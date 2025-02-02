Anasuya’s Comments on Relationship Spark Debate on Social Media

Actress Anasuya recently shared her thoughts on the relationship between men and women in an interview, stating that "lust is natural" and should be viewed as a basic human need, just like food, clothing, and shelter. She also mentioned that while it should not be openly discussed or acted upon, sometimes it’s important to talk about it without shyness. Her comments quickly went viral, causing a stir on social media. Some users have criticized her for the remarks, while others have defended her perspective.

Anasuya, who portrayed Dakshayani in Pushpa 2, impressed audiences with her role as a character with a negative shade, showcasing her acting range. While she usually shines in glamorous roles on social media, in this movie, she embraced a more grounded and intense look, highlighting her versatility as an actress.

Currently, Anasuya is busy working on two Tamil films and other Telugu projects.