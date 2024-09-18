Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday turns into sports day

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for her work in ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, has shared what she is going to do on her birthday.

The actress is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, and is currently in Dubai where she is celebrating her special day with her friends, and mother.

The actress flew to Dubai to enjoy a break from her work schedule with her friends. Talking about her birthday, Akansha said, "I'm having dinner with my friends, and my mom, who is travelling, has a layover on her way back to Bombay, so she’s joining in to ring in my birthday”.

Birthday may be a day for indulgence but not for Akansha who plans to take part in sporting activities.

“I’ll be eating lots of cake! I’m going for a swim and even playing golf. It feels like the older I get, the more I enjoy doing these things on my birthday”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming sci-fi action thriller film ‘Maaya One’ in which she stars opposite Sundeep Kishan. The film marks her Telugu debut, and is directed by CV Kumar. ‘MaayaOne’ is the direct sequel and remake of the 2017 Tamil sci-fi thriller ‘Maayavan’.

Recently, the actress went on a Europe trip after wrapping up ‘Maaya One’. he had shared her travel plans saying, “I love small quaint towns in Europe like Seville and also really love Prague”.

Sharing her travel hacks, the actress said, “I’m a very very light traveller like I never carry more than 1 bag. I pre-plan every outfit and look so I’m never overpacked or confused. I have little pouches with outfit, shoes, and jewellery for each day. It makes life much easier. Travelling light is the best”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.