Halle Berry on Van Hunt: He’s the man I should’ve married

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Halle Berry has spoken up about her beau Van Hunt and said that he is the man she should’ve married.

Berry was speaking to etonline.com at the New York premiere of her new film, “Never Let Go,” which is all set to hit the theaters on September 20.

Talking about contemplating marriage after meeting Van Hunt, Berry said: “He’s the man I should’ve married. I hope I do because he’s the man I should’ve married for sure.”

How has Van Hunt changed her thought of what it means to be a great partner, the actress added: “He hasn’t changed my thought I have changed my thought about it… The work has been mine, all mine alone. And I’ve done it and I feel really good about it.”

Last month, Berry revealed that she is still close friends with her childhood sweetheart.

The 58-year-old actress was initially married to David Justice from 1993 until 1997, then to Eric Benét from 2001 until 2005, and then to Olivier Martinez from 2013 until 2016. She has been in a relationship with Van Hunt for over four years.

"I think it's something we have all fantasised about, if we're honest about it. Wondering what happened to the one that got away and how things would have turned out had you stayed together,” she told Britain's HELLO magazine.

“Or what you would say if you suddenly ran into them now. We're still close friends so it's different. I feel grateful for the time we had together, but I don't have any regrets. It was fun at the time, but I needed to move on and discover life beyond my own backyard," Berry added.

