Peka Medalu: Ticket rate is Rs 100, release on July 19th

Peka Medalu is a movie from Crazy Ants Productions, produced by Rakesh Varre, featuring Vinod Kishan as the hero and Anusha Krishna as the heroine, and directed by Nilagiri Maamilla. This film is based on the theme of women empowerment. The public response has been very positive during recent special shows in Vizag and Vijayawada. A notable aspect of the movie is that tickets are priced at ₹100 to make it accessible for everyone. The film is being released in Telugu by producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni and is set to hit the screens on the 19th of this month.

On this occasion, producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni said, "I liked this movie and felt that it can be promoted even better. If a movie like this is promoted well and brought to the audience, it will be a big success. Audiences come to theatres for big movies with high ticket rates but are not coming for smaller films. We have reduced the ticket rates to ₹100 for this movie. Small films are struggling to compete with big films. In an effort to provide a good movie to the audience, we have planned paid premieres at many places in Vijayawada, Vizag, and Hyderabad with a ticket rate of ₹50 so that more people can watch the movie. Everyone who has seen the movie is praising it. I am sure that this movie, releasing on the 19th of this month, will be liked by all audiences."