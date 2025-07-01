OTT Releases July 1-6: Kaalidhar Laapata, Heads of State, The Old Guard 2 and more

The OTT streaming universe is abuzz with its latest new offerings. This week, some of the most popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar are bringing a whole range of content to their viewers which caters to different tastes and inclinations. There's something for every type of viewer between political documentaries and legal thrillers, satirical comedies and action thrillers.

Key Releases to Watch Out For

Kaalidhar Laapata: A moving drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan, this movie is about a middle-aged man who has memory loss. On his journey to find himself, he discovers unforeseen experiences and learns to enjoy the nuances of life. The movie will be a reflection-provoking and tear-jerking experience as it deals with issues of identity, family, and the human condition. (ZEE5, July 4)

The Good Wife : A legal drama starring Priya Mani, this series is about a lawyer-turned-homemaker who has to go back to her job when her family gets embroiled in a scandal. The show depicts the struggle of women in achieving balance in their professional and personal lives, and the Indian justice system's inability to deliver justice. (JioCinema-Hotstar, July 4)

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: A gripping docuseries that re-examines India's most tragic political assassination, this series weaves together archival clips with dramatised re-enactments and expert insights. The series promises to deliver a balanced understanding of the intricate conspiracy behind the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by the LTTE. (Sony LIV, July 4)

Uppu Kappurambu: This satirical coming-of-age comedy, set in an imaginary South Indian village, is about the locals as they deal with a crisis of their own: there's not enough burial space in their graveyard. The movie has the affable Keerthy Suresh playing a quirky government officer and Suhas as the caretaker of the graveyard, and is sure to be a laugh-out-loud and warm-hearted experience. (Prime Video, July 4)

Companion : A sci-fi horror film starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, this features a couple in a remote cabin. Things start off as a serene weekend, but go haywire when a terrifying truth is revealed — one of the visitors is actually a companion robot. Directed by Drew Hancock, the movie promises psychological suspense and futuristic intrigue. (JioHotstar, June 30)

The Old Guard 2: An action sequel featuring Charlize Theron as a squad of immortal warriors battling the world's first immortal villain. Henry Golding and Uma Thurman join the cast, which includes repurposed cast from the surprise original hit. (Netflix, July 2)

The Sandman – Season 2, Volume 1 : This dark fantasy series is inspired by Neil Gaiman's imagination, and it continues the story of Dream as he faces impossible decisions to safeguard his kingdom and the world of the living. The second and final season guarantees dark fantasy, self-discovery, and magnificence as Neil Gaiman's imagination remains unfurled. (Netflix, July)

Heads of State: An action-comedy starring John Cena and Idris Elba, the film tracks the tale of two world leaders who are compelled into an overseas adventure when a formidable foe sets their sights on them. Priyanka Chopra is added to the cast in a crucial role, further adding to the thrills and suspense of the film. (Prime Video, July 2)

A Diverse Range of Content

With these releases, there is something for all types of viewers. If you're a political thriller fan, or if you're a fan of legal dramas, or if you're an action enthusiast, this week's OTT offerings have something in store for you. From the introspective drama of Kaalidhar Laapata to the satirical comedy of Uppu Kappurambu, there is plenty of variety to watch.

Conclusion

The releases on OTT this week are going to be an interesting and varied bunch. From a variety of genres and topics to select from, the audience is guaranteed to find something that their preferences lean towards. So go ahead, grab the popcorn, settle in, and get ready to binge-watch your favorite series!

