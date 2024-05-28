Nyrra and Nishanth from KKK 13 are back together

Contestants Nyrra Banerjee and Nishanth Singh from the adventure-based TV reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 13 are back together after a heartbreaking split.

Nyrra and Nishanth met on the sets of the reality TV show, and despite the rumours of them dating each other, the duo never confirmed it and treated each other as best friends.

The couple later confirmed their relationship, and after dating each other for a while, the duo decided to call it a split in February to remain good friends. Reports suggest that personal differences caused their split, not external factors.

Recently, the duo was seen back together for Nyrra's birthday. Reports state that the couple is re-working their relationship, keeping it slow and low key. The photos shared on social media display all the love and affection between the two.

Nyrra Banerji is known for her work on TV shows like "Divya Drishti'' and "Pishachini". Nishant, on the other hand, had his big break with "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega." He has also worked in shows like "Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke" and many more. He is also known for his participation in Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Samantha shows solidarity with Palestine