Actor Prithviraj is known for controversies. He has been levelled with various allegations. In fresh trouble, the family court in Vijayawada has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Prithviraj for not following the court's orders and not paying alimony to his estranged wife Balireddy Srilakshmi.

Going into details, wife Balireddy Srilakshmi and Prithviraj are separating and as part of the settlement, the former demanded alimony. The court had ordered Rs 8 lakh per month as alimony to Srilakshmi. However, Prithviraj approached the High Court against the family court's verdict. The High Court gave a relief to Prithviraj asking him to pay Rs 22,000 per month as alimony towards Srilakshmi and asked him to immediately cleared the old dues.

However, Prithviraj reportedly failed to pay the court's order. Srilakshmi has yet again knocked the court's doors and the family court justice issued a Non Bailable Warrant against Prithviraj for not attending the court's proceedings.

Prithviraj is yet to respond to this.