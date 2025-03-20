Watch L2E: Empuraan Telugu Trailer: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Deliver Spectacular Sequel to Blockbuster Lucifer

The highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, is finally on its way! Titled L2E: Empuraan, the film is set for a grand release, and the makers have just unveiled its breathtaking trailer. Packed with style, intensity, and high-octane drama, the trailer delivers everything audiences expect from a Mohanlal starrer.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2E: Empuraan picks up right where Lucifer left off. As Tovino Thomas’ character takes charge of the party, he faces mounting challenges and unexpected hurdles. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, all eyes turn to Khureshi Ab’raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally.

The trailer teases a gripping political power struggle that extends beyond Kerala, unfolding across multiple countries and timelines. With an expansive narrative and adrenaline-pumping action, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience. Though Prithviraj is still early in his directorial journey, he has masterfully crafted an electrifying trailer that sets high expectations.

Visually stunning and backed by a powerful score, every frame reflects the immense effort poured into the film. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, and more, L2E: Empuraan is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle.

Jointly produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic ride!