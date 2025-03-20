Mimoh Chakraborty: Working is one of the greatest joys of my life

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On International Day of Happiness on March 20, actor Mimoh Chakraborty has talked about the true essence of happiness and that this year’s occasion is even more special for him because his latest project “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter” is set to release.

“I think it is the most important day because who doesn’t want to be happy? And for me, it’s extra special because on this day, my project Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will be released on Netflix. I am extremely overjoyed,” Mimoh said.

Discussing what happiness means to him, Mimoh shared: “My idea of happiness is my family, my friends, and life altogether. Happiness is such a rare thing that we crave it so much.”

“It’s found in the smallest of moments—whether it’s a kind gesture by someone or when someone compliments you. Such subtle gestures by humanity are what happiness is for me.”

He added: “Seeing my parents healthy and happy, seeing my siblings successful, seeing my wife doing so well, my in-laws, and all the people I love—my work. My life is very content, and I am grateful to have these people in my life.”

For Mimoh, work is also a great source of joy.

“Working is one of the greatest joys of my life. I love being on set. I have some amazing friends and cousins who love me for who I am,” he said.

Talking about his ongoing journey as an actor, Mimoh, who is the son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, said: “Every project has made me happy because it’s a stepping stone to learn something more.”

“As an actor, you learn every day. Now, I am shooting for Haunted: Ghost of the Past, and with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter releasing along with a few more projects lined up for April and May, I am just grateful.”

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a crime thriller television series created by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles. The series is a standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.