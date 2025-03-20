RRB Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-2 Exam Postponed Due to Technical Glitches, New Dates to be Announced Soon!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT-2 examination due to unexpected technical issues. These issues affected Shift 1 and Shift 2 of the exam scheduled for yesterday, causing disruptions at several exam centers. Candidates who were unable to appear for the test due to these glitches will be given another opportunity, and the revised exam date will be announced soon.

The Railway Department has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the rescheduled examination. The postponement has caused anxiety among aspirants, who had been preparing extensively for the test.

Earlier, the RRB conducted the CBT-1 exam for 18,799 vacancies last year, and the results were officially declared. The CBT-2 is a crucial step in the selection process, and candidates are eagerly awaiting further announcements. RRB assures transparency and fairness in conducting the examination process.