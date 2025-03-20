Neena Gupta begins her day with yoga and spiritual practice

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta kicked off her day with a peaceful routine, embracing the benefits of yoga and spiritual practice.

The actress started her day by focusing on both her physical and mental well-being, setting a positive tone for the rest of her day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena shared a video where she is seen performing a yoga asana. She also added a spiritual and soothing 'Om' mantra to her video.

In the clip, Neena Gupta is seen sitting on a mat in her balcony, gracefully raising her hips high above the ground as she performs a yoga asana. Her serene surroundings complement the calming energy she exudes while practicing, showcasing her commitment to health and mindfulness.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section, expressing admiration for Gupta’s dedication to yoga. Many users praised her for inspiring them to start their own wellness routines, while others applauded her grace and positivity. One user commented, “Neena ji.. you are an inspiration to many..”

Another said, “You are such an inspiration.”

Earlier, the 'Badhaai Ho' had posted a video of her where she shared the reason behind launching her YouTube channel. Neena revealed that she realized many people aren't active on Instagram, where she frequently shares her updates. With this in mind, she decided to expand her reach through YouTube.

Sharing her video, Neena said, “I suddenly realized that a lot of people don’t use Instagram, and I mostly post things there. So, I thought of starting my YouTube channel, so that people who don’t use Facebook or Instagram can get to know who I am, what I do, what I wear, and the random things I talk about. If you like it, great! If not, feel free to stop watching.”

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the film “Aachari Baa,” where she takes on the role of an enterprising entrepreneur. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film depicts Neena’s character as a mother and grandmother who feels overlooked by her family. The story follows her journey to success as she builds a thriving pickle business. Alongside Neena, the movie features performances by Kabir Bedi, Vatsal Sheth, Vandana Pathak, and Mansi Rachh.

"Aachari Baa" was released on JioHotstar on March 14.

