Sabdham OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video

Sabdham, the Tamil horror thriller directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video from March 28, according to social media buzz and reports. The film, which was released in theaters on February 28, received a positive response, with particular praise for Aadhi Pinisetty’s performance.

The plot centers around the mysterious death of a student at a medical college in Munnar, which sends shockwaves through the institution. To uncover the truth, the faculty calls in Ruben (Aadhi Pinisetty), a paranormal investigator from Mumbai. As Ruben investigates, another student dies under strange circumstances. His search leads him to an event from 40 years ago when several children tragically lost their lives, and he soon realizes that the mystery is deeper and more complex than expected.

Sabdham is produced by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva, with cinematography by Arun Bathmanaban, editing by V. J. Sabu Joseph, and music by S. Thaman. The film stars Aadhi Pinisetty as Ruben, alongside Lakshmi Menon as Avanthika, Simran as Dr. Diana, and Laila as Nancy. Other key cast members include M. S. Bhaskar, Rajiv Menon, Vivek Prasanna, and Redin Kingsley.

With its blend of mystery and horror, Sabdham is expected to be a thrilling watch for fans of the genre. Don’t miss it when it streams on Amazon Prime Video.