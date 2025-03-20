Shardul Pandit questions Orry's 'celebrity hall pass' after Vaishno Devi drinking incident

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) In a recent video, actor Shardul Pandit addressed the controversial incident involving influencer Orry, who was booked in an FIR along with seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi temple.

Shardul shared his thoughts on the matter, expressing his concerns about the actions and their consequences. On Wednesday, Shardul posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “What do you think sorry or chalta hai it’s ORRY. So this video is in relation to ORRY and his friends being booked Ina case. An FIR has been launched against them consuming non veg and alcohol in Vaishnodevi devi ( Its prohibited there) . They were informed about it by the hotel staff. #orry #shardulpandit #fyp #explore #vaishnodevi #trending.”

In the video, Pandit said, “I’m asking this very respectfully, but the question might be harsh. If you like Orry, you may not like this video, please skip it. In Vaishno Devi, 7 people, along with Orry, were booked, and an FIR was filed for consuming alcohol, which is against the rules there. The hotel staff had informed them and their friends about the rules. When the FIR was filed, Orry ran away from there. It’s possible that after this video, Orry might never appear on my podcast. I’m not against you; I’m against this act.”

He added, “People say that media trials are completely wrong, and I agree. Another person might say that this person is a celebrity, which is why people are following them, and that’s why the government is overreacting. But does being a celebrity really give you a "hall pass" where everything is allowed? What did your mom used to say? Whether you believe in a religion or not, if someone else follows it, you should respect their sentiments.”

“My question is, people often say that in India, people overreact. But if these same actions were carried out in another country at a religious place there, would it be treated the same way? What do you think about this? I genuinely want to know,” Shardul mentioned.

For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, along with seven others, has been booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Reportedly, FIR has been filed by the state police against the group for drinking in a restricted area in Katra.

Among the accused is a Russian national, Anastasila Arzamaskina, who was with Orry and his companions during their visit to Katra. They are accused of violating the District Magistrate’s orders and allegedly offending religious sentiments.

