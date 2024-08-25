Nani says he’s a huge fan of THIS Bollywood star 

Natural Star Nani said he always looked for a script like ‘Agneepath’ in which Amitabh Bachchan immortalised the character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. He said he’s watched a lot of Hindi films and he’s impressed with the persona of Amitabh Bachchan.

“I’ve watched a lot more Hindi films than people who live here . There are some amazing directors that I want to work with every time I see . I’m a huge fan of Bachchan sir,” Nani told PTI in an interview here.

The Telugu actor, who is gearing up for the release of his latest film, 'Saripoda Sanivaaram', said when he wanted a certain intensity for the character, he always turned to the script like ‘Agneepath’. He added that the director Mukul Anand and producer Yash Johar redefined the quintessential Hindi cinema hero with their film.

‘Agneepath’ movie played a very big part in his decision to step into showbiz. Hi Nanna actor added that he considers Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan among his influences.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Renukaswamy murder case: Jailed actor Darshan’s VIP treatment pic goes viral