Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, in connection with the alleged murder of the actor’s fan named Renukaswamy, was reportedly getting VIP treatment inside the prison.

The photo shows Darshan, dressed in a grey t-shirt, relaxing with some rowdy-sheeters while holding beverage possibly a tea cup and cigarette inside the jail premises. The photo has since gone viral on social media, however, it is still unclear who and when the photo was captured.

After seeing the photo, Renukaswamy’s father called on the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter and take action against the jailed actor. He also requested the state government to order a CBI probe into the fan’s murder case.

The 33-year-old fan of Darshan from Chitradurga was allegedly murdered by Darshan and his associates after he targeted Pavithra Gowda, second wife of the actor. The brutal killing was carried out in the first week of June and the body was found in a canal. He was reportedly disturbed by the conflict between Darshan's first and second wives and wanted the Kannada actor to be with his first wife and son.

