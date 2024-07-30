Nandamuri Mokshagna’s Debut in Tollywood Confirmed: Details Inside

Nandamuri Mokshagna is gearing up for his Tollywood debut. Over the past five years, speculations have been circulating that Nandamuri Mokshagna would be entering films.

It looks like Balakrishna has given the nod for Nandamuri Mokshagna’s entry into movies. If the reports are to be believed, the formal announcement about Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut movie will be made soon. The film is likely to launch on September 6 and will be directed by Prashanth Varma. More details about the movie are awaited.