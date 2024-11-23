Nagarjuna Slams ANR Biopic Idea, Calls It ‘Boring’

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nagarjuna was asked about the possibility of making a biopic on his legendary father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). In his response, Nag firmly dismissed the idea of a biographical film, suggesting instead the creation of a documentary.

He explained, "We’ve often discussed making a biopic, but I think a documentary would do justice to his life much better. A film about his life would be quite challenging because it would lack the necessary ups and downs to keep the audience engaged. Biopics often rely on dramatizing highs and lows, but my father’s journey was more about consistent success, with few moments of struggle. It’s tough to fictionalize or add conflict when the man was truly gifted and led a life full of achievements."

Nagarjuna emphasized that the documentary would feature ANR himself, portraying his own life. This statement follows a long-standing reluctance in the family to make a film about ANR, especially after seeing the challenges faced by the biopic of NTR, which was taken up by Balakrishna. The Akkineni family has always been cautious about creating a film on ANR due to his largely positive, steady career trajectory, which might not provide the dramatic arcs typically expected in mainstream cinema.

