Jaya Prada says ‘Dafli wale Dafli Baja’ was initially not supposed to be a part of ‘Sargam’

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Jaya Prada has reminisced her association with the late singer Lata Mangeshkar and late music composer Bappi Lahiri. The actress recently appeared on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, and revealed that the song ‘Dafli wale Dafli Baja’ was not originally a part of the movie ‘Sargam’.

During the special episode of the show, contestant Bidisha delivered a stellar performance on the tracks ‘Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re’ and ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’.

Jaya Prada was so impressed by the performance that it transported her back in time to her days of filming ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’. The actress also shared a few behind-the-scenes anecdotes regarding the song.

She said, “I cannot express it in words, but the way you have sung this song has reminded me of Lata didi today. You are truly superb! In fact, I must say that it is not easy to attempt this song, but you have nailed it. Actually, the song ‘Dafli wale Dafli Baja’ was not going to be a part of the movie because we had too many songs recorded and shot already. But on the last day of the shoot, everyone decided to film it and we completed it in just one day”.

She added, “When it was out in the theatres, people would stop the show and listen to the song repeatedly. It was a very special song for all of us, and instead of being known as Jaya Prada, I was known for this song”.

While Bidisha impressed Jaya, contestant Riya’s performance on ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ also brought back some fond memories for the legendary actress. Jaya Prada shared that after the song’s release, people would often ask her if they should bring her green bangles.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

