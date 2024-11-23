NDA sweeps Bihar bypolls (Ld)

Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday won all four Assembly seats in Bihar by-election.

In Tarari, BJP candidate Vishal Prasant has won defeating CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav. Prashant secured 78,755 votes, Yadav garnered 68,143 votes while Jan Suraaj Party candidate Kiran Devi only 5,622 votes.

In Imamganj, Deepa Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) (Secular) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, also secured the victory in a tightly contested race.

Deepa secured 53,435 votes defeating RJD's Raushan Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Jitendra Paswan.

A total of nine candidates contested the Imamganj seat. Initially trailing in the first three rounds of counting, Deepa established a lead from the fourth round and maintained it until the final round of counting, registering a win.

In Ramgarh, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh won the seat by 1,362 votes after all 12 rounds of counting. Ashok Singh secured 62,257 votes, while BSP candidate Satish Yadav trailed with 57,656 votes.

In Belaganj, JD(U) candidate Manorma Devi won defeating RJD's Vishwanath Kumar Singh after 15 rounds of counting.

Commenting on the result of the Bihar by-elections, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar stated that the results highlight the "enduring" popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state.

Neeraj Kumar took a veiled jab at Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, saying, "Those aiming for a national role have failed to maintain relevance at the state level."

"Those claiming to make someone the Prime Minister are struggling to even win an MLA seat in Bihar. As soon as they stepped out of Nitish Kumar's shadow, they have proven to be politically ineffective," said Neeraj Kumar.

