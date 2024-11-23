IFFI 2024 Kicks Off in Goa: Opening Ceremony Highlights, Star-Studded Performances

The prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organized by the National Federation of Film Industry Development in collaboration with the Central Department of Broadcasting and Information, officially opened in Goa on Wednesday. The festival, a celebration of global cinema, will run until November 28.

The opening ceremony featured a vibrant Bharat Vandanam dance performance that captivated the audience, setting the tone for the event. Bollywood actor Boman Irani also presented a special video tribute celebrating the legendary lives of iconic film personalities, including Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Raj Kapoor.

This year’s IFFI jury includes Telugu director Harish Shankar and renowned Hyderabadi fashion designer Archana Rao, who are tasked with selecting films in various categories.

The festival continued with a dazzling dance performance by Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who entertained the audience with her rendition of the popular Telugu song ‘Aa Kurcheeni Madatha Petti’.

Prominent figures from the film industry graced the event, including actor Sarath Kumar, director RK Selvamani, producer-director Subhash Ghai, actress Nithya Menon, and actress Praneetha, among others. The star-studded occasion was also attended by celebrated actors Nagarjuna and Amala.

