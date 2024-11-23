Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Why South Cinema is Winning Globally...

Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the leading stars in the Indian film industry, recently shared her thoughts on the unique characteristics of South Indian cinema. Known for her successful career in Telugu films, which began with Sri and soared with Happy Days, Tamannaah later ventured into Hindi cinema, carving out her own space.

In a recent interview, the actress discussed how South Indian films connect deeply with audiences, largely due to their grounded, relatable stories. According to Tamannaah, South films are rooted in their geographical locations, with narratives that reflect local cultures and traditions, making them globally relatable.

“The difference is that South films talk more about their geographical locations, and their stories are more rooted. That is why their stories are globally accepted,” she explained.

She also highlighted the focus on universal human emotions in South Indian cinema. "The South industry focuses on basic human emotions—family bonds, revenge, and relationships. These films are not trying to cater to diverse audiences but are telling stories they know well, and that authenticity has resonated with audiences," she added.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in Vedaa, which was released around the same time as Stree 2.

