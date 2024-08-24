Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi received a flurry of criticism from the fans and Telugu actors for his criticism of Prabhas’ ‘Bhairava’ character in the pan-Indian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Finally, the Kalki director Nag Ashwin has responded to the brutal review of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor.

Noticing a fan’s tweet drawing parallels between Tollywood and Bollywood, Nag Ashwin responded saying we should not get into the north-south binary but instead work as a united Indian film industry.

“Let's not go backwards… no more north-south or bolly vs tolly (Bollywood vs Tollywood)… eyes on the bigger picture… united Indian film industry… Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it's ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets… that Prabhas was the best ever in K2,” Kalki director wrote in his tweet.

Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2💪 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 24, 2024

Earlier, Arshad had expressed his disappointment over the depiction of Prabhas character in his interview on Unfiltered by Samdish podcast. He had claimed the rebel star was made to look like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD. He had hoped for a more impressive appearance akin to Mad Max. His comments went viral and led to significant trolling. Nani's reaction to this situation also faced trolling.



