Ruhani Sharma, who made her Tollywood debut with Chi La Sow (2018) movie, has responded to the criticism over her bold scenes in the psychosexual drama 'Agra'. The actress was trolled after the video clips of her intimate scenes from the film were leaked online.

The Hindi film directed by Kanu Behl was premiered at 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Directors' Fortnight on 24 May 2023. The actress has finally decided to let go off after facing a massive backlash for her role in the film. She wrote a lengthy note to clarify her stand on the issue.

“Hey Everyone! I've been holding back, but I need to address something that's been weighing heavily on me since my film Agra was leaked. To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. It's heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication, and passion being disregarded in this way. Creating an art film is an intense journey filled with countless challenges, sleepless nights, and unwavering commitment (sic). What's even more disheartening is how quick some are to judge without understanding the blood, sweat, and tears that go into bringing such a project to life. Agra isn't just another film-it's a labor of love that premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023, a prestigious honor for any artist. The film has been internationally acclaimed, winning several awards and receiving recognition for the very thing we strive for: pushing the boundaries of world cinema (sic). I stand by my choices, and I'm incredibly proud of this film and the entire team that made it happen. For those who may not fully grasp or appreciate this style of filmmaking, I ask for your respect. Art isn't always meant to be easy or comfortable-it's meant to challenge, to evoke emotion, to make us think. Let's uplift and celebrate the diversity of cinema instead of tearing down the hard work of artists. Thank you for your support and understanding. Together, let's continue this creative journey with love and respect. Love Ruhani Sharma (sic),” Ruhani Sharma posted this statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's Ruhani's statement on X: