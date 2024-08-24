Atif Aslam to perform in Berlin for the first time on September 13

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for hit tracks such as ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Aadat’, ‘Tere Bin’ and others, is set to perform in Berlin, Germany for the 1st time. The singer will take to the stage in the German capital on September 13.

The upcoming gig is a part of his UK/Europe Tour. Atif will embark on a special five-city tour across Europe and the UK, starting on September 6, 2024 with 1st show in Glasgow, followed by Leicester and Wembley. He will then perform in Berlin concluding the tour in Holland on September 15, 2024.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the tour, Atif shared, "I've been on this musical journey for over two decades, and this tour will be my first-ever concert in Berlin—a city I've wanted to perform in for a long time. It's going to be an amazing opportunity to connect with the people of Germany and express myself through my music. This tour is a significant milestone for me, and I'm excited to perform here. The passionate and engaged audiences in these countries always sing along, creating a truly memorable experience."

The singer who has delivered numerous hit track in his career over 2 decades, will be seen treating the fans with some of his most iconic Bollywood blockbusters, including 'O Meri Laila,' 'Woh Lamhey,' 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' 'Tu Jaane Naa,' 'O Saathi,' 'Doorie' and others.

He added, "The love and warmth I receive from UK and European audiences is always overwhelming, and I’m eager to show my appreciation through my music. It’s going to be a month-long celebration of music and love across these countries”.

The tour is organised by Dembi Productions LLC, under Puroo Kaul, who promises to bring the festive holiday spirit to all attendees.

