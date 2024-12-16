Music director Ajay Arasada Interview: Directors are my mentors

Music director Ajay Arasada talks to the media about his film journey. In a candid interview, Ajay Arasada opened up about his work, passion and what made him foray into the entertainment, and music industry. He reflects on his musical journey: "My aunt and sisters used to play the veena at home, and I closely observed them from childhood. Over time, this observation turned into a deep interest, and through careful attention, I began learning music." Ajay has recently composed the music for the period drama web series Vikkatakavi, which began streaming on ZEE5 on November 28, capturing the audience's attention. He shared his insights in a special conversation during the series' release.

He remarked, "Directors have been my greatest mentors in learning music. Each project offers a fresh perspective from the director, and collaborating with them allows me to explore and discover new dimensions of music." Speaking about the uniqueness of the music for Vikkatakavi, he explained, "For this project, we had to compose music that aligned with the essence of a period setting. We created tracks that immerse the audience in the charm of a bygone era."

Background

Ajay Arasada was born and raised in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). He pursued his engineering degree at GITAM University and worked as a software engineer at TCS from 2011 to 2018. Later, he decided to leave his corporate job and pursue a career in the film industry, with strong support from his family throughout this transition.

Why the Interest in Music?

"My aunts and sisters used to play the veena at home, and from a young age, I keenly observed them. This naturally sparked my interest in music," Ajay shared. "Through focused observation, I started learning music. Initially, I wanted to learn the guitar, so I studied the basics for about two and a half months under Sharath Master. Afterward, I taught myself by practicing independently. When I joined GITAM University, I had more free time and often immersed myself in music, even skipping college at times. My involvement with music bands during this phase helped me refine my skills and deepen my passion for music."

How Did You Enter the Film Industry?

"Between 2011 and 2018, while working as a software engineer, I also worked on short films, which helped me practice and hone my skills. During this time, Pradeep Advaith introduced me to director Pradeep of Jagannatakam. After hearing a 30-second music clip I had composed, he offered me the opportunity to work on the film. That was my first step into the industry. I then began working independently. Around that time, my childhood friend, music director Sricharan Pakala, invited me to contribute keyboard programming for the movie Goodachari. Subsequently, I worked on films such as Ksheera Sagara Mathanam, Nede Vidudala, Missing, and Sriranganeethulu. I also composed music for web series, including Save the Tigers (Season 1 & 2), and most recently, Vikkatakavi."

How Did You Get the Opportunity to Work on Aay?

"A producer, Bunny Vas, heard a background music piece I had composed for Missing and was impressed. We were introduced at an event related to the film, and during our conversation, he expressed interest in working with me. That's how I got the chance to work on Aay. Initially, he asked me to compose music for two songs: Ammalalo Ram Bhajan and an item song. Both compositions were well-received, and Bunny Vas was so impressed that he entrusted me with the rest of the songs and the background score. Composing the background score for a comedy film like Aay was challenging, but when the film became a hit, all the hard work felt worthwhile."

Working Experience on the Periodical Series Vikkatakavi

"Director Pradeep Maddali had a clear vision for the series, which made my work on Vikkatakavi quite smooth. Directors are my mentors, and my approach is to follow their guidance. I simply delivered what he needed for the series. While working on Aay, I simultaneously composed music for three episodes of Vikkatakavi. After the release of Aay, I completed the music for the remaining episodes. Working on Vikkatakavi was a unique experience due to its periodical nature. As a technician, my priority is always to deliver what the director envisions, whether it's a film or a series. I’m always ready to adapt and create music for any type of project."

Who is Your Inspiring Music Director?

"I have great admiration for Devi Sri Prasad sir. He is truly an inspiration to me," Ajay Arasada expressed.

Upcoming Projects

"Currently, I am working on Three Roses Season 2, along with two other web series for Aha. Additionally, I’m in discussions for a few film projects, and I’ll share more details about them soon," he shared.