December 16 - 22 OTT releases: Latest movies and web series!

The festive season has begun; the entertainment world is ready to enchant every corner of the globe. As December starts, viewers and binge-watchers have something very special to look forward to. From December 16-22, there is a galore of films lined up for a roller coaster ride with some thrilling and entertaining experiences across various platforms.

More than a dozen films are scheduled to release in theatres, including some eagerly awaited Telugu releases. Meanwhile, prominent OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Aha, Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, and BookMyShow have lined up an impressive series of movies and web series that will soon be released.

Prepare for a blast of spine-chilling tales, scintillating dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies from December 16 to 22. Here is your guide to all the action of theatrical releases and OTT premieres happening this week.

Here are the OTT releases in detail, from December 16-22:

Netflix

Aron Rodgers: Enigma (Dec 17 - English Series)

Ronnie Chieng: Career Advice (Dec 17 - English Comedy Special)

Julia Stephens' Stepping Stones (Dec 18 - English movie)

Mana Mana (Dec 18 - Thai movie)

The Maney Season 2 (Spanish series, Dec 18)

Dilan 1983 (Indonesian movie, Dec 19)

The Dragon Prince (English series, Dec 19)

Virgin River Season 6 (English series, Dec 19)

Ferry 2 (Dutch movie, Dec 20)

Six Triple Eight (English movie, Dec 20)

Unjulado (English movie, Dec 20)

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Hindi movie, Dec 20)

Spy x Family Code: White (Hindi movie, Dec 21)

The Forge (English movie, Dec 22)



Amazon Prime Video

Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi movie, Dec 18)

Beast Games (English series, Dec 19)

Piyaa Pardesiya (Marathi movie, Dec 20)

Aaj Piya Jine Ki Tamanna Hai (Bhojpuri movie, Dec 20)

Hotstar

What If? Season 3 (English series, Dec 22)

O Kaamanu Aalaa Faithful (English movie, Dec 17)

Zee5

Twisters (English movie, Dec 18)

Moonwalk (Hindi series, Dec 20)

Palottees 90s Kids (Malayalam movie, Dec 20)

Aha

Jeebra (Telugu movie, Dec 20)

Apple TV+

The Secret Lives of Animals (English series, Dec 18)

Lionsgate Play

Boy Kills World (English film, Dec 20)

BookMyShow

Sentimental (Bengali film, Dec 20)

Jio Cinema

Thelma (English film, Dec 21)

