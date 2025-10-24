Mowgli 2025’s First Single Sayyare Out: Watch Here

Young hero Roshan Kanakala who made a successful debut with Bubblegum is coming up with his second movie Mowgli 2025. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sandeep Raj of Colour Photo fame, Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mowgli 2025 is billed to be a unique romantic action drama set in the forest backdrop. The glimpse received a tremendous response.

Meanwhile, the makers began musical journey of the movie, by releasing the first single Sayyare. The exceptionally talented Kaala Bhairava has composed a mellifluous tune enriched with beautiful orchestration. Academy Award-winning lyricist Chandra Bose has penned heartfelt lyrics that capture the purest form of love between the lead pair.

The song depicts the love story revolving around a girl who is deaf and mute, and a boy who chooses to sacrifice his ability to hear by wearing an ear device that blocks sound. In a touching gesture, he writes her a letter, vowing to love her unconditionally.

Kaala Bhairava himself lends his soulful voice to the track, joined by Aishwarya Daruri, whose vocals add depth and tenderness to the composition. Roshan Kanakala impresses with his mature performance, and his on-screen chemistry with Sakkshi Mhadolkar is truly captivating.

Sayyare marks a perfect beginning to the film’s musical journey. It’s a song destined to become a chartbuster for its heartfelt composition, meaningful lyrics, soul-stirring vocals, and the adorable portrayal of an extraordinary love story.

Bandi Saroj Kumar plays the antagonist, while Harsha Chemudu also joins the cast in a supporting role.

The cinematography is by Rama Maruthi M, while the screenplay is penned by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy. The technical team also includes Kodati Pavan Kalyan as editor, Kiran Mamidi as art director, and Natraj Madigonda choreographing the action sequences.

Mowgli 2025 will hit the theatres on December 12th.