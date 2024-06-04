Mom-to-be Deepika Enjoys Dinner Date with Ranveer and Family

Pregnant Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner date with her husband Ranveer Singh and her family on Monday night in Mumbai. Ranveer protectively escorted his wife, shielding her from the paparazzi as they entered their car after the outing.

The couple, expecting their first child this year, dressed casually for the family gathering. Ranveer wore a linen shirt and denim pants, while Deepika sported a checkered shirt and pants. They briefly greeted photographers before departing.

Deepika has been savoring quality time with loved ones during her pregnancy. On Friday, she joined her mother for dinner at an upscale restaurant, turning heads in a body-hugging black dress under a denim jacket.

The actress has faced trolling over her baby bump since unveiling her pregnancy at a public event last month. Some social media users criticized her bump as "fake" when she voted during the Mumbai elections. However, Deepika remained unfazed while promoting her cosmetic brand, confidently flaunting her bump.

Journalist Faye D'Souza voiced support for Deepika, slamming the trolls in a strongly-worded Instagram post.

Despite the online scrutiny, Deepika continues working through her pregnancy. She is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, playing a tough police officer. Additionally, she will star alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD.