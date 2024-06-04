Yaduveer Wadiyar ahead on Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat

Jun 04, 2024, 11:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar is leading from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat with 56,000 votes against the Congress candidate M Laxman, a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family, Yaduveer, polled 2.27 lakh votes.

The result is crucial for CM Siddaramaiah as Mysuru is his native place.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
Advertisement
Back to Top