Mohan Vadlapatla and Jo Sharma's M4M Hindi Trailer launched at IFFI Goa 2024

Director and Filmmaker Mohan Vadlapatla and Jo Sharma-starrer pan-India film M4M (Motive For Murder) had its trailer unveiled at the prestigious Goa IFFI Kala Academy IMPPA platform during the Goa Film Festival. Atul Patel, Vice President of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), had the honour of releasing the trailer as the chief guest, accompanied by other esteemed dignitaries. M4M movie posters were also showcased on the IFFI-GOA Red Carpet at Inox.

Atul praised the trailer for its brilliance during the event, describing it as a fresh and exciting take on the serial killer genre. He applauded Mohan Vadlapatla for his remarkable effort in crafting such compelling content for audiences across India. Atul also congratulated debutant actress Jo Sharma, who plays the female lead in M4M, and wished the film great success.

Jo Sharma, an American actress, was a highlight at the IFFI Goa coastline celebration. She expressed her excitement about the trailer launch in Goa, calling it a unique and thrilling experience. Jo praised the innovative serial killer concept, noting that such a theme is being explored for the first time in Indian cinema's 110-year history. She shared her pride in making her debut as the lead actress in M4M and expressed deep gratitude to Mohan Vadlapatla and IMPPA officials for the opportunity.

Director-producer Mohan Vadlapatla, addressing the media, expressed his joy over the Hindi trailer’s launch at the esteemed Goa International Film Festival (IFFI). He thanked Atul, IMPPA officials, and key figures from the Indian and international film industries for their unwavering support. Mohan emphasized the universal appeal of M4M and expressed confidence that audiences worldwide would be captivated by the film’s gripping content. He teased that the film's "Motive for Murder" would leave viewers astonished, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Mohan also revealed that M4M, a suspense thriller shot in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, is set for a global release soon. Describing the movie as a unique psychological narrative, he assured audiences that M4M would offer a completely new cinematic journey. Odisha superstar Sambit Acharya and Jo Sharma will headline the cast, marking the beginning of a significant new phase in their careers on a pan-India scale.

