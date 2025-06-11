Mithra Mandali Teaser Launch on June 12: Stars Priyadarshi, Niharika, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur and Prasad Behara

The recently revealed Title Announcement Motion Poster of Mithra Mandali has taken the internet by storm, receiving a phenomenal response from the audience. With quirky character glimpses, intriguing visuals,leaving viewers curious and excited, the announcement has sparked a wave of anticipation across social media.

Presented by Bunny Vas under the banner of BV Works, & Produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali promises a unique blend of humour, mystery, and youthful madness. The film, directed by Vijayendar, features an eccentric gang of actors – Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara, whose energy and comic timing is well celebrated amongst the audience.

The film is Produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala & Co-produced by Somaraju Penmetsa.

With the motion poster capturing amazing reach & attention, the makers have officially announced the Teaser Launch on June 12th at 12:00 PM. Given the love the pre-look and title reveal have received, the teaser is expected to add to the rising excitement and give audiences their first real taste of the chaos, comedy, and chemistry this gang is bringing to the big screen.