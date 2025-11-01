Mass Jathara Box Office: Ravi Teja's Film Mints Rs 5 Crore from Premieres

Ravi Teja’s latest action entertainer ‘Mass Jathara’ hit theatres on Friday (October 31) with special premiere shows held across Telugu states and overseas. Regular shows began today (November 1).

While the teaser and trailer had received good response earlier, the reaction from moviegoers after watching the film in theatres seems to be similar. Many viewers are calling it Ravi Teja-mark entertainer, with familiar mass elements.

The film's production banner Sithara Entertainments released an official box office poster even before the first day concluded, stating that the film grossed over Rs 5 crore from premieres worldwide.

As for the story of Mass Jathara, Ravi Teja plays Lakshman, an honest railway police officer who is transferred to the remote Adavivaram railway station in Alluri district after he beats up a minister’s son while working in Warangal. The tribal region there is controlled by Shivudu (Naveen Chandra), who smuggles ganja to Kolkata. Lakshman’s arrival sparks conflict between the two. The film follows how an ordinary railway cop takes on a politically backed criminal empire.

Sreeleela plays Tulasi, while Rajendra Prasad appears as Hanuman in key supporting roles. Though the story follows a familiar mass-action formula, the film’s commercial performance over the weekend will determine whether Mass Jathara can sustain beyond its initial buzz.