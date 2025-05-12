Maranamass OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch - May 15 on Sony LIV

The recent Malayalam blockbuster, Maranamass, featuring the supremely talented Basil Joseph in the lead role, is all set for its digital premiere on Sony LIV on May 15, in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Directed by Sivaprasad, Maranamass is a rollercoaster of madness and thrills, which offers ultimate entertainment by blending satire, suspense, and absurdity. Set in the state of Kerala, Maranamass follows the story of two unsuspecting friends who think they have witnessed a murder. What unfolds next is a series of bizarre events involving local politics and hidden agendas. When reality starts to blur, one question remains: Is everything as it seems, or is someone pulling the strings?

Maranamass had its theatrical release on April 10 and had a sensational run at the box office. Ahead of its digital release, Basil Joseph said that Maranamass is a film close to his heart. He said, "Its quirky humour, eccentric characters, and unpredictable twists make it a wild ride. After the amazing response to Pravinkoodu Shappu, I’m thrilled to be back on Sony LIV with my second film. I genuinely believe audiences will have a blast watching this one from their living rooms!"

Maranamass features an ensemble of talented actors, including Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Anthony, Suresh Krishna, Pooja Mohanraj, and Anishma Anilkumar. It is bankrolled jointly by Tovino Thomas, Tingston Thomas, Rapheal Pozholiparambil, and Thanzeer Salam under the banners Tovino Thomas Productions, Rapheal Productions, and World Wide Films.

Experience the madness of Maranamass from the comfort of your homes from May 15, exclusively on Sony LIV.