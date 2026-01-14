Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Enters 2 Million USD in North America: Sankranti BO

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has emerged as the undisputed winner of the Sankranti season, delivering a thunderous run at the box office.

The wholesome family entertainer crossed the coveted $2 million mark in the United States, underlining its strong overseas appeal.

Back home, the film powered past the ₹100 crore club with remarkable ease and has now clocked an impressive ₹120 crore gross worldwide.

With solid occupancy across Indian centres and a sustained international performance, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has clearly taken pole position this festive window, cementing its status as Sankranti’s biggest blockbuster.