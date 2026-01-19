Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BO Collections: Close To 300 Crore WW, 3 Million USD Plus in US

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s festive entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is rewriting box-office records with an extraordinary run. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has shown remarkable consistency since its release, achieving breakeven within its first week and continuing its strong momentum without any major drops.

After a thunderous opening, the film has posted impressive daily figures, including a robust ₹31 crore gross on Sunday alone. With its worldwide collection now standing at approximately ₹292 crore, the film is just a step away from the prestigious ₹300 crore milestone, which trade circles expect it to cross comfortably today.

This sensational performance puts Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on course to surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, making it the highest-grossing film in Anil Ravipudi’s career. Adding to its achievements, the film has emerged as the all-time highest share collected movie in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Day 7, a rare and significant feat.

Entering its second week, the film continues to enjoy excellent occupancies across theatres, reflecting strong word-of-mouth and sustained family audiences. The success story extends well beyond India as well. In North America, the film has crossed $2.96 million, surpassing the previous bests of both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, and is now racing towards the coveted $3 million mark—another career-first for the duo.

Industry observers note that the film’s phenomenal run is driven by a powerful combination of Chiranjeevi’s enduring star appeal, Anil Ravipudi’s proven track record of delivering blockbusters, positive audience feedback, and heavy family turnout during the Sankranthi season.

As it moves into the crucial post-holiday phase, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to demonstrate that a well-made, emotionally engaging family entertainer, anchored by a megastar, can dominate the box office—even amid intense festive competition.