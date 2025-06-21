Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Pull Of Well on Day 1

Director Shekar Kammula deviated from his original style of filmmaking. Known for feel-good films laced with romance and humour, Shekar Kammula opted for a serious drama that has layers of corruption, crime and social elements. Headlined by Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni and has Rashmika Mandanna in a crucial role, Kuberaa released on June 20, 2025 opened to unanimous positive reviews.

The film has been hailed as a good watch by both critics and audiences. Kuberaa received positive talk right from the USA premieres and the positive talk spread to the Telugu and Tamil States.

In the Telugu states, Kuberaa had 39% theatre occupancy in the morning, 55% in the afternoon, and 57% in the evening, with night shows also running well.

The Tamil version had a slower start with 27% occupancy in the morning, 29% in the afternoon, and 31% in the evening, but late-night shows are seeing improvement.

Going by early trends, the film is expected to earn around ₹13 to ₹14 crore net on its opening day in India.

It's a good start for Kuberaa at the theatres.