Katrina's Pregnancy Rumours: Vicky Kaushal Sported New Look

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal was spotted in a new, stylish and suave look. Vicky was clicked when he was stepping out from a Mumbai salon looking refreshed after cutting his long hair and trimming his overgrown beard.

Vicky, shuttling between London and India as he expects his first child with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, is preparing for his new film, "Chhava." Vicky and his wife, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, were seen walking the streets of London twice, keeping a low profile during this private time in their lives.

He visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan's salon in Andheri and posed with Aalim Hakim, showcasing his fresh haircut to the paparazzi. Vicky dressed casually, wearing a solid T-shirt, blue denim, and brown leather boots.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal, recently featured in Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur," will star in "Chhava" alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also set to appear with Ammy Virk and "Animal" actress Tripti Dimri in Anand Tiwari's "Bad Newz."