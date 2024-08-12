Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin's Huge Donation

Director Nag Ashwin, who gained worldwide recognition with the movie 'Kalki', has made a significant contribution to his hometown. In his native village of Aitol in Nagarkurnool district, he funded the construction of additional classrooms for a government school, naming them after his grandfather Singireddy Parvath Reddy. Ashwin mentioned that this was his way of giving back to the school where his father studied.

The construction reportedly cost around ₹66 lakh. Ashwin also stated that his family is always ready to provide further support in the future. Recently, Ashwin, along with his parents, attended the inauguration ceremony of these new classrooms.

Nag Ashwin made his directorial debut with 'Evade Subramanyam' and achieved blockbuster success with 'Mahanati'. He recently enjoyed tremendous success with 'Kalki'.