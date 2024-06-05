Kajal Aggarwal Comments Negatively About Southern Film Industry

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make a comeback with Satyabhama, which is going to be released on June 7, 2024. She has been promoting the movie relentlessly.

In a recent interview, Kajal made a shocking comment about the prevalent culture in the Southern film industry. She said, "There is a huge difference between the south and north industries. Filmmakers here sideline actresses once they get married. In the North, any actress would continue doing films even after she gets married. Just look at Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hema Malini - everyone is getting offers even after their marriage. In the south, the situation is totally different. Nayanthara is an exception. Probably, it’s going to change soon."

Directed by Suman Chikkala, Satyabhama also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma.