Seeman's NTK registers 2-fold increase in vote share in TN

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and founder of NTK, Seeman has not won any seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, but a two-fold jump in its votes could propel it to the key player position.

NTK secured third place in five constituencies in the state which is not a mean achievement given the coalition politics of Tamil Nadu and the dominance of the two Dravidian majors -- DMK and AIADMK.

The NTK achieved third place in Erode, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, and Tiruchi.

In Kanyakumari, the NTK pushed the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu AIADMK to fourth place. Party leader, Ezhilarasai secured 1,63,412 votes (15.5 per cent) which is the highest by an NTK candidate in the state.

In all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, NTK doubled its vote share thus bringing in a credible performance for the party.

The vote share of the party jumped from 3.85 per cent in 2019 to approximately 8.2 per cent this election.

The NTK secured more than one lakh votes in 12 constituencies and performed well in all the constituencies.

It may be recalled that the NTK fought the elections on its own and did not have any leader in its fold except Seeman. The NTK has actively been projected as a Tamil nationalist party and has always been supportive of Sri Lankan Tamil movements, including several Tamil nationalistic organisations.

Joseph Thomas, political analyst and psephologist while speaking to IANS said, “Seeman’s performance has been beyond expectations and this shows that there is a churning of votes in the state. Seeman and NTK did not have any resources and no alliance and still the party could reach third place in five seats."

