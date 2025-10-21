K-RAMP Box Office: 17.5 Crore WW Gross in 3 Days, Boosted by Diwali Advantage

Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp is racing toward blockbuster status with houseful shows and soaring collections across regions. In just three days since release, the film has amassed an impressive ₹17.5 crore gross, reaching break-even in record time.

This rare feat amid the fiercely competitive Diwali box-office season has grabbed the attention of trade circles. Viewers have once again proven that strong content triumphs, turning K-Ramp into a festive winner.

Backed by strong word of mouth, the film’s collections continue to rise steadily each day. From urban multiplexes to B and C centres, theatres are running to packed houses. Both youth and family audiences are thoroughly enjoying the film. Directed by Jains Nani, K-Ramp features Yukti Thareja as the female lead.