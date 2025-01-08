Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s Engagement on the Cards?

Janhvi Kapoor is in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, a businessman from Mumbai, and their relationship has been publicly acknowledged. The two have often been seen together visiting temples across India, where they actively participate in religious ceremonies.

On New Year's Eve 2025, Janhvi visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple with Shikhar and his mother, which led to widespread speculation that they might be planning to marry soon. The presence of Shikhar’s mother during the visit fueled further rumors about an impending engagement and wedding.

Social media posts suggest the couple could be preparing to announce their engagement and wedding date. However, Janhvi Kapoor’s representatives have firmly dismissed these rumors, calling them untrue. They clarified that Janhvi’s focus remains on her acting career, with her upcoming project being Ram Charan’s "RC16," for which she will begin shooting shortly.

