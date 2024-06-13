Honeymoon Express: Futuristic romantic comedy releasing on June 21, 2024. 

Starring Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel in the lead roles, the Honeymoon Express had its grand pre-release event at well known Prasad Labs in Hyderabad on Thursday. The movie is being experimented as a futuristic romantic comedy and is being helmed by director Bala Rajasekharuni. And is being produced by KKR and Bala Raj under New Reel India banner.

Actor & writer KL Prasad, who visited the pre-release event as a guest, wished the movie team, best wishes and said that the content of Honeymoon Express is ‘very innovative’. He further added that this generation audience will definitely connect to the movie.

He further briefed about the movie casting and said, “30 Weds 21 fame Chaitanya Rao and Kumari 21 F fame, Hebah Patel are shown as a couple in this movie. Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel have different images in the audience, and their chemistry created wonders in the movie.”

Director Bala further added, “Whether it is a 100 crore film or a 10 crore film, the audience would watch it only if the content is good.

Further explaining how the content of the film plays a role, director Bala said, “When the Titanic film was released, there was also another small budget movie, the Full Monty. Several audiences have watched Titanic, similarly people also watched The Full Monty, but the latter turned out to be the profitable one. This was also accepted by the Titanic makers. It is only the content that would impress the audience. And such content is there in our Honeymoon Express movie. Music composer, Kalyani Malik composed the songs beautifully. We hope, the Honeymoon Express being a good romantic comedy movie, will appeal to all sections of the audience.”

Further Bala Rajasekharuni also spoke about how dearly he missed India,“Staying away from India, I missed the culture, people and language. ‘Honeymoon Express’ is my vehicle to come back home. I chose prasad labs as a pre-release venue against star hotels, because this place carries the history and legacy of Telugu Cinema. Thousands of movies took life here and I want my movie to be part of the tapestry of Telugu Cinema."

Writer Vijayendra Prasad, who was one of the chief guests said, “Honeymoon Express movie pair Chaitanya Rao and Hebah Patel look good together. Director Bala is a good artistic technician. He did movies in Hollywood. Now he is making his debut as a director in Telugu. All the best to him and the team.”

And the main lead of the film, hero Chaitanya Rao said, “Every actor wants to play a character with all kinds of emotions. I got such an opportunity through this movie Honeymoon Express. Director Bala Garu has a Hollywood film making style and it is evident in this movie.”

Further, Chaitanya said that Honeymoon Express is a movie that would appeal to everyone, be it lovers, brides-to-be, newly wedded couples or couples who have been married for 20 years. They all have things to relate to. It was a pleasure working with Hebah. Our music director Kalyani Malik gave super hit music. Our movie songs have become my favorite. Our DoP Sistla taught me many new things. He became my good friend during the making of this film. Thank you to each and every guest who came to our event today. Honeymoon Express hits theaters on the 21st of this month and enjoy watching it.”