HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot: Who Will Play Lord Voldemort?

In a move as mysterious as the Dark Lord himself, HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series will feature Lord Voldemort — but the identity of the actor portraying him is being kept strictly confidential. According to Redanian Intelligence, a source close to the production confirmed that the iconic villain will appear in several episodes, yet fans won’t know who plays him until the series premieres in 2027.

The decision to keep the casting under wraps appears to be a clever nod to Voldemort’s moniker — He Who Must Not Be Named. HBO is reportedly using the secrecy as part of its promotional strategy, generating intrigue and speculation ahead of the show’s release.

With the Harry Potter franchise having a massive global fanbase, keeping such a high-profile casting a secret is no small task. Adding to the speculation, Ralph Fiennes, who chillingly brought Voldemort to life in the original film series from Goblet of Fire to Deathly Hallows – Part 2, is not expected to return for the remake. However, he recently offered humorous advice to his successor, saying, “Make sure you can handle the long flowing robes and don’t trip over them. Practice your long flowing robe walk.”

Among the names buzzing in fan circles, Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith are emerging as top contenders. Murphy, in particular, has received strong support from fans — and even an unofficial nod from Fiennes. Earlier this year, rumors briefly connected Murphy to the role of Professor Quirrell. At the time, Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey declined to confirm anything, saying, “We’re still weighing a couple of different options there.” The role of Quirrell has since gone to Luke Thallon.

Production on Season 1 officially began this week. HBO released a behind-the-scenes image featuring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, along with a first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid. The series is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner, who serves as both writer and showrunner. Mark Mylod, another executive producer, is directing multiple episodes.

Season 1 will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with HBO promising a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s beloved debut novel.

As the cast continues to grow and filming gets underway, one thing’s for sure — the mystery surrounding Voldemort’s new face is already casting a powerful spell over fans.